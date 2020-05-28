Carrie Underwood and husband talk faith and how they manage their differences

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher prove that opposites do indeed attract.

The couple, who’ve been married since 2010, talk about how they make their relationship work in the first installment of “Mike and Carrie: God & Country,” a four-part series about their life for the faith-based media group I Am Second.

Fisher has been hunting since he was a child, a lifestyle that didn’t appeal to the country singer.

“I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child, not in a million years,” she said.

“We just differ drastically,” she added.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Despite those differences, the couple makes it work.

“We learn from each other and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day we love each other very much,” the Grammy winner said.

Fisher and Underwood, seen here in 2019, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

“That’s where our faith comes in, too," Fisher said. "I think it gives us a kind of center ground where that’s the most important thing in anything and your differences, if they’re rooted in that, I know your heart and you know my heart, there’s always a way and it’s usually it always is God working in it.”

Underwood and Fisher are the parents of two boys, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1. While Fisher wanted children, the "Before He Cheats" singer admits starting a family was not high on her list of priorities.

“I was never a baby person or kid person,” she said.

After getting married, though, they started to think about having kids.

“We’re gonna throw some monkey wrench into our life kind of on purpose,” Underwood laughed.

“I was never good with other people’s kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?” she joked. “But it was like, the second Isaiah was born, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in love!'”

Fisher also said having a baby was a life-changing experience for him and he remembers thinking after Isaiah was born that he hopes his child can have a spiritual relationship with a higher being.

“It’s one of the greatest gifts ever and it kind of made me realize how much God loves us, (the) sacrifice he made and the greatest thing I want for my son is to realize a real relationship with God and, at that moment, it just kind of became real,” he said about Isaiah’s birth.

They both got emotional at that point and Underwood lightened the mood.

“The first time I held Isaiah, I thought, ‘What did we do? What is this?’ she joked.