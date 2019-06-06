When it comes to raking in CMT Music Awards, no one does it like Carrie Underwood.

"The Champion" singer went into Wednesday night's event as the most decorated performer in the history of the awards show, and by the time the accolades were over, she added two more trophies to her collection — and at least one more year of bragging rights.

She now has a total of 20 CMT Music Awards wins to her name.

Fans voted to give Underwood top honors in both the Female Video of the Year category (for "Love Wins") and the Video of the Year category (for "Cry Pretty.") Though in the case of one of those awards, Underwood was willing to share the win.

When the 36-year-old hit maker took the stage to accept that first honor, she thanked her supporters and then pointed to one special fan in the audience.

"It is my husband's birthday today," she said as she gestured toward retired hockey player Mike Fisher, who was beaming at his bride from the audience. She then held up the trophy and added, "Look what they got you!"

Not a bad way to celebrate turning 39, but when Fisher threw a fist up in the air, it was clear he was really celebrating his wife — or as he referred to her on Instagram during the show, "this beauty."

Underwood then took the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and belted out her latest single, "Southbound."

After the show, she spoke to reporters and revealed that winning these type of awards truly is special, but it's not exactly a surprise.

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and was like, 'Well that's how I'm here in the first place,'" she told Entertainment Tonight.

She was, of course, referred to the way she kicked off her career, as the season four winner on "American Idol" back in 2005.

"They've been voting for me since day one — since I was on 'American Idol,'" she said of her loyal followers. "So they know the drill."