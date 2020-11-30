Carrie Underwood debuts trailer for new Christmas special, 'My Gift'

'Tis the season for special holiday everything, from new song releases to seasonal movies and glittering TV specials. And this year, Carrie Underwood is stepping up to the plate with "My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood."

The show will be available on HBO Max starting Dec. 3 and ties in directly with "My Gift," Underwood's first full-length Christmas album, which was released this fall.

"For Christmas, I feel like it was always about just us being together," says the former "American Idol" winner in the trailer. "So more than anything, I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way."

And it looks like a classy, cheery production. Underwood's band, a live orchestra and a choir are set to back the singer as she shares her holiday cheer. John Legend is set to duet with Underwood; the pair will sing his original tune "Hallelujah," which appears on her holiday album.

Underwood with John Legend in "My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood" HBO Max

And bonus: Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes peek at the singer recording "Little Drummer Boy" with her son Isaiah, 5. (We imagine Jacob, 1, will be looked after by her husband, Mike Fisher.)

Underwood posted a clip on Twitter from the special in which we get a peek at her fabulous gowns and a tease of her tunes:

Join me beginning Dec 3 as I bring the music from #MyGift to life by performing the entire album with a full orchestra, choir, and a few surprises, on my new @hbomax Christmas special! I’m so proud of how this turned out and cannot wait for you to see it! #MyGiftHBOMax 🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/7nRmK5BkRo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 30, 2020

Between this special and "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" on Apple TV+, we are truly blessed with the televised holiday spirit this year!