/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Carrie Underwood is the reigning queen of Sunday Night Football.

The country music star has been singing the game's theme songs for the past five years, and for the current season, she's mixed things up with a brand-new track.

Gone is "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" and "Oh, Sunday Night." Now "Game On" sets the tone for the on-field action each week. However, some football fans don't like that tone, and one recently took to social media to say so.

And the seven-time Grammy winner had something to say, too.

It all started when Sports Illustrated's "Most Valuable Podcast" producer and showrunner Jessica Smetana tweeted about some unrelated game-night buzz (involving longtime SNF announcer Cris Collinsworth), she noted that perhaps the powers-that-be were also taking note of the social media chatter about "Game On."

"I love that NBC has been reading everyone's Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they've also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song," she wrote.

That's when Underwood clapped back at her hater — with a little love.

"Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC," Underwood responded. "I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up...just saying..."

The 35-year-old added a thumbs-up emoji to that message.

Underwood's message must have hit the right note for Smetana, who responded with an apology.

Not only did she say "sorry" to the singer and her fans, she explained that her hate for "Game On" was really about the fact that she missed "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" so much.

With social-media peace reached, it looks like Sunday Night Football fans will have to tune into the game again if they want to see more head-to-head action.