Carrie Underwood is doing just fine, folks.
The "Storyteller" singer and fourth-season "American Idol" winner tweeted on Wednesday that she's "doing great" after taking a tumble outside her home on Friday, which has us all breathing a sigh of relief:
The 34-year old mom "took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," according to a statement Underwood's representative gave TODAY on Nov. 12. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."
We also learned that her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, 37, rushed to her side. We imagine she's also had a reunion with her 2-year-old son, Isaiah, by now. As she wrote over the weekend:
And we appreciate the singer giving us updates despite having a broken wrist.
Carrie on, and get well soon!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.