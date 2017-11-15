share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood is doing just fine, folks.

The "Storyteller" singer and fourth-season "American Idol" winner tweeted on Wednesday that she's "doing great" after taking a tumble outside her home on Friday, which has us all breathing a sigh of relief:

I just wanted let everyone know that Iâm doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though Iâll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on...Iâm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends whoâve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

The 34-year old mom "took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," according to a statement Underwood's representative gave TODAY on Nov. 12. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

This guy...❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

We also learned that her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, 37, rushed to her side. We imagine she's also had a reunion with her 2-year-old son, Isaiah, by now. As she wrote over the weekend:

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...Iâll be alright...might just take some time...glad Iâve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

And we appreciate the singer giving us updates despite having a broken wrist.

Carrie on, and get well soon!

