Carrie Underwood celebrates 10th anniversary with 'awkward' throwback photos

Carrie Underwood knows wedded bliss never goes out of style.

The country superstar celebrated her 10th anniversary with former NHL star Mike Fisher with a sweet and amusing Instagram post Friday, in which she shares some throwback photos of each of them as kids, followed by a photo of them all grown up together.

“Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!” she wrote, with a wink toward the fact they met at one of her shows.

Fisher and Underwood are parents to two boys, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

The “Before He Cheats” singer then poked some fun at Fisher’s old hairstyle while marking their big milestone.

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Underwood and Fisher recently opened up about their love story in the four-part series “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” for the faith-based media group I Am Second.

“We learn from each other and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day we love each other very much,” she said.