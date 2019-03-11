Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 1:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Happy birthday, Carrie Underwood!

The country singer and mother of two turned 36 on Sunday and celebrated in the most comfortable way!

“Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’m spending my day perfectly...on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!” she wrote.

Her hubby, Mike Fisher, also kept it low-key while wishing the singer a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom! Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots,” he wrote.

It's been a busy time for Underwood and Fisher. In February, older son Isaiah turned 4 and, in January, she gave birth to their second child, a boy named Jacob.

And while life seems good now, the Grammy-winning superstar revealed last year that she had suffered three miscarriages prior to getting pregnant with Jacob.

She also had to come back after she broke her wrist and needed 40 stitches following a fall outside her home, an injury so severe it also affected her ability to sing.

So, if anyone deserves to have a good birthday, it's definitely Underwood!