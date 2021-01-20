Carrie Underwood announces release date for gospel album — see the trailer!

Carrie Underwood announced Tuesday afternoon that she will release an album of gospel hymns following her successful Christmas album.

The album will be released on CD and digital on March 26, 2021, just before the Easter holiday, which falls on April 4. A vinyl version of the album will be available beginning on April 30.

Underwood also shared a trailer for the album on YouTube, with a two-minute behind-the-scenes peek and explained why she had decided to make the album.

"This album is one that I have always wanted to make," she said in the video. "This is legacy stuff to me. I feel like, at the heart of it all, is an album like this one. ... I wanted to do the traditional songs that I grew up singing. The songs on this album are literally songs that I have heard since birth."

According to Underwood's website, the new album will "consist of covers of traditional gospel hymns Carrie grew up singing." So far, no song list has been released, but the album is available for pre-order at a number of retailers.

Underwood said that attending church had always been a major part of her life and had been a major influence on her music.

"Probably the first place that I sang was in church, singing these hymns in the congregations as well as being on stage and singing in front of people," she said. "It was always just familiar ... Hymns and gospel music shaped me as an artist because they were the first things I sang, and it was just a great foundation for me now."

Underwood is co-producing the gospel album with David Garcia, who she last worked with in 2018 to co-produce her 2018 album "Cry Pretty."

"I feel like we grew up kind of the same way and he would understand the intention behind these songs," Underwood said. "The heart behind it was the most important thing, and how it makes you feel when you hear it, and he's just really good at that."

Underwood's website calls the album a "spiritual companion" to her Christmas album, "My Gift," which was released in late 2020.

"In the year of 2020, it was just such a blessing to get to make both of those albums," said Underwood in the trailer. "...These songs are like a warm hug, you know? Just familiar, and sweet, and songs I've been singing my whole life."