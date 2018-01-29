Billie Lourd 'beyond proud' after Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy

share tweet pin email

Billie Lourd is beaming with pride after her mother, Carrie Fisher, won a posthumous Grammy Award on Sunday evening.

Fisher was a winner in the best spoken word album category for her final memoir, “The Princess Diarist.” She released the project a month before her untimely death in December 2016 at the age of 60.

This is Fisher's first-ever Grammy victory. For Lourd, the award called to mind one of the many special memories she has of her mother.

“‘Princess Diarist’ was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together,” Lourd, 25, captioned a throwback photo on Instagram of the two of them on a red carpet. “I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud.”

Lourd has frequently used social media to pay tribute to her mother, including last month on the one-year anniversary of Fisher’s death.

Enjoy the night, Billie, and celebrate Carrie style. We're sure nothing would make your mom more proud.