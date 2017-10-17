Carrie Fisher sent a cow tongue to producer who assaulted her friend

share tweet pin email

Women in Hollywood are speaking out about sexual assault and harassment in Tinseltown following the growing allegations against filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, but sadly, one of entertainment's most outspoken voices can no longer be heard.

There's no doubt that the late Carrie Fisher — who acted as an advocate for women, as well as a crusader for those living with mental illness and battling substance abuse — would have had something to say about all of this.

But since Fisher can't share any stories during the current #metoo movement, one of her friends has shared a story on her behalf.

Producer and screenwriter Heather Ross (who works under the name Heather Robinson), called in to Tucson's 94.9 Morning Mix recently and revealed that Fisher took swift action when she learned of Ross' encounter with an unnamed Oscar-winning filmmaker.

U can only warn people what u know. #CarrieFisher stood up 4 me back in 2000 here is my interview with @mixfmtucson https://t.co/EgWe4qz8G6 — Heather Robinson (@ErrorOfMyWeighs) October 14, 2017

Ross explained that she felt "ashamed" after she fought off an aggressive assault in the man's car. And even though she said he was the one to threaten her future career over it, she felt as though she "had done something."

However, after Fisher learned what happened, the star soon made sure that is was the perpetrator who felt the full shame of the encounter.

"She said, ‘I just saw (him) at Sony Studios,'" Ross recalled. Fisher told her, "I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow."

His gift?

"It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.'"

Ahem.

According to Ross, that somewhat disgusting — and yet completely appropriate — gesture from Fisher didn't come as a real surprise.

"She stood up for people," she said.