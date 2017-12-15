share tweet pin email

Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary felt the force of his late mother's love.

The lovable French bulldog with the floppy tongue attended a screening of "Star Wars:The Last Jedi" on Friday and whenever the late actress appeared onscreen as General Leia Organa, Gary "perked up."

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ï¸@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

"The late Carrie Fisher’s dog Gary just watched 'The Last Jedi'! He sat on Fisher’s former assistant’s lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen," ABC 7 reporter Veronica Miracle tweeted alongside a short video of Gary dressed in a snazzy X-wing pilot costume.

Lou Rocco / ABC/Getty Images Gary the French bulldog was the late Carrie Fisher's constant companion.

As Fisher's fans know, the little dog was the actress's constant companion and was so popular with her "Star Wars" fans, "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson gave him a special cameo as an adorable space creature.

Back in October, Gary, who now lives with Fisher's assistant, Corby McCoin, had another emotional moment when he watched the actress in the new film's trailer.

Fisher adopted Gary from her actress daughter, Billie Lourd, as a service pet sometime around 2012 to help her deal with bipolar disorder.

The pair were so inseparable, Fisher even brought him along on interviews, including a hilarious visit to the TODAY show in 2015.

The devoted dog was with Fisher on a Dec. 23, 2016 flight from London when she went into cardiac arrest. He stayed with her while she was in the hospital, but she died four days later at age 60.

Speaking on behalf of "Star Wars" fans everywhere, Gary, we know the force will always be with you.