Carrie Bradshaw's kissing someone who's not Mr. Big and we have questions

For six seasons and two movies, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw chased Chris Noth's Mr. Big. They got married. They had some ups and downs. But until now, we've enjoyed believing their love could last the ages!

Belief shattered with just a single shot, taken from the set of the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That..." on Wednesday.

Carrie, what are you doing with that man in "And Just Like That..."? James Devaney / GC Images

Yep, that's Parker's Carrie smooching a total stranger. He's played by Jon Tenney, who's new to the "SATC" universe. And while he has a long list of credits on IMDb, including runs on "Brooklyn South," "The Division," "Scandal" and "True Detective" (plus Teri Hatcher is his ex), he's not even listed there yet for "And Just Like That...."

Parker (with Tenney) sure knows how to dress to impress! Raymond Hall / GC Images

We do like these photos, though, as long as we pretend Carrie's relationship with Big isn't on the rocks. Tenney is silver-haired and bearded, and has a college professor feel to him that brushes up against Big's more sophisticated New York style. And of course Carrie looks a-mazing.

Chris Noth does return as Mr. Big in the sequel series. James Devaney / GC Images

"And Just Like That..." is set to premiere on HBO Max as a limited series, picking up almost 20 years after "SATC" ended, and will include Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, though not Kim Cattrall. In an HBO Max tease video released in September, Big and Carrie looked very domestic and smoochy, while the actors shared Instagram posts in August that also made them seem close ... but we guess there has to be conflict coming from somewhere.

Carrie and Big in the original "Sex and the City" series Alamy Stock Photo

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see! "And Just Like That..." premieres on HBO Max in December.