'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announce split

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have split after three years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family," Waddell and Bass said in a statement to TODAY on Wednesday. "We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Waddell, 35, and Bass, 38, are parents to daughter Bella, 2, and son Charlie, who turned 1 in November. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship.

Waddell competed on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor," while Bass vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart on "The Bachelorette."

Both were fan favorites during their respective seasons due to their quirky personalities. When they met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2016, Bass fell hard for Waddell, but it wasn't smooth sailing.

Waddell said her feelings started to change when Bass had to be rushed to the hospital during filming to be treated for an infection.

"There were no cameras, and it felt like I was dating in normal life. We started getting this connection, and I remember sitting in the car on the way back and thinking, 'I really want to hold his hand. What?' And then, 'Oh, my gosh, I think I really like him. What?!'" Waddell told Glamour in 2016. "It was just this thing that was a roller coaster, and it started out where I broke up with him like five times."

Bass proposed at the end of the show. The following year, they tied the knot on the beach in Mexico in a televised wedding that was attended by other "Bachelor" Nation alumni.

While the couple were one of the biggest success stories of "Bachelor" Nation, there was at least some good news for fans of the franchise this week. "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during Tuesday night's finale.