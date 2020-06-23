Country singers Carly Pearce, Michael Ray to divorce after 8 months of marriage

Country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are calling it quits.

Pearce, 30, filed for divorce from Ray, 32, last Friday after eight months of marriage, according to People.

Pearce showed off her engagement ring at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards in April 2019. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Pearce and Ray went public with their relationship in late 2018, and they tied the knot in October of last year near Nashville, Tennessee.

In December 2019, Pearce shared a video montage from their tropical honeymoon.

The pair recently collaborated on a duet, “Finish Your Sentences,” for Pearce’s self-titled sophomore album, which dropped on Valentine’s Day this year.

As recently as March, the couple appeared to be spending time together in quarantine. Pearce posted a selfie of her and her husband hanging out in lockdown.

“Happy Quarantining! What are y’all doing to pass the time? (Yes, he’s wearing eye patches),” she captioned the photo.

In April, the pair exchanged sweet birthday messages on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to this guy, who also happens to be celebrating a Top 20 single this week (PROUD)! Of all the photos I have, I chose this one because I miss getting these secret selfies from guitar solos during your shows,” Pearce wrote. “What a crazy time, but I’m thankful to have you to go through it with. I hope this year is your best yet and brings you happiness, fun & enjoyment in life. Love you.”

Ray also wished his wife a happy birthday in April on Instagram.

“There is so much going on around us but today it gets put on hold to celebrate your heart and you as a beautiful human,” he wrote. “You ended your 20s with Platinum and gold singles you’re an inspiration tink and what a way to close it out. Now 30 it’s gonna be a decade that elevates all of life even higher. Hope you feel all the love you deserve today because you deserve it!”

In recent months, though, photos of the couple together became less frequent on social media.

Pearce and Ray have not commented publicly on the reason for their split.