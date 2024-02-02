Adam Sandler pays tribute to late co-star Carl Weathers: 'Loyal as hell. Funny as hell'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carl Weathers talks to Adam Sandler in a scene from the film "Happy Gilmore."
Carl Weathers talks to Adam Sandler in a scene from the film "Happy Gilmore."Universal/Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Amy Eley and Diana Dasrath

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to his friend and former co-star Carl Weathers.

Weathers' family shared in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 2 that the actor and former NFL player died in his sleep the previous day at the age of 76.

Sandler and Weathers appeared together in the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore," in which Weathers played Chubbs, a former professional golfer who lost his hand to an alligator. He lends his help to Sandler's character, Happy, in his efforts to become a successful golfer.

"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell," Sandler wrote on his social media platforms Feb. 2.

“Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Actor Julie Bowen, who also starred in "Happy Gilmore," spoke out as well about her late co-star on Instagram.

"Dearest Carl, you’ll always be my Chubbs. What a glorious spirit you had. Thanks for making me smile. I hope they golf wherever you are," she wrote.

In their statement, Weathers' family said he "was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life."

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations," the statement reads. "He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers is perhaps best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" films. While Creed died in the ring in 1985’s “Rocky IV,” the character continued to be a common thread throughout the following movies and the "Creed" franchise, starring Michael B. Jordan, which follows his son's career in the ring.

Amy Eley

Amy Eley is the assistant managing editor and oversees the West Cost digital team for TODAY.com, covering breaking news, what's happening in pop culture, those viral TikTok videos and everything in between. She's currently based in Colorado.

Experience

Amy’s been with TODAY.com since three days after she finished graduate school in 2013. She's covered breaking news, launched lifestyle verticals, taken readers to anchors’ homes (Al Roker’s kitchen remains a personal favorite), documented a surrogacy pregnancy, managed various editorial teams and even appeared on-air to tell America how to clean behind their refrigerators.

Expertise and Education

Amy graduated from CUNY's Graduate School of Journalism with a master's degree in journalism. Prior to that, she earned her bachelor's degree in Hawaii and worked for "Ski Racing" magazine.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 