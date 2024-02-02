Adam Sandler pays tribute to late co-star Carl Weathers: 'Loyal as hell. Funny as hell'

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to his friend and former co-star Carl Weathers.

Weathers' family shared in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 2 that the actor and former NFL player died in his sleep the previous day at the age of 76.

Sandler and Weathers appeared together in the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore," in which Weathers played Chubbs, a former professional golfer who lost his hand to an alligator. He lends his help to Sandler's character, Happy, in his efforts to become a successful golfer.

"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell," Sandler wrote on his social media platforms Feb. 2.

“Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Actor Julie Bowen, who also starred in "Happy Gilmore," spoke out as well about her late co-star on Instagram.

"Dearest Carl, you’ll always be my Chubbs. What a glorious spirit you had. Thanks for making me smile. I hope they golf wherever you are," she wrote.

In their statement, Weathers' family said he "was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life."

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations," the statement reads. "He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers is perhaps best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" films. While Creed died in the ring in 1985’s “Rocky IV,” the character continued to be a common thread throughout the following movies and the "Creed" franchise, starring Michael B. Jordan, which follows his son's career in the ring.