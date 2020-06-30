Carl Reiner's son Rob and more react to his death: 'He was my guiding light'

Carl Reiner’s death at the age of 98 has left a hole in the comedy universe.

The comedy legend, who created the landmark series “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed countless films, was a trailblazer who entertained audiences on the big and small screen as a writer, actor and director for decades.

Son Rob Reiner, a prolific director himself, confirmed his father’s death Tuesday on Twitter.

“Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light,” he wrote.

Several other stars also mourned the elder Reiner’s death.

“My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl,” Alan Alda captioned a photo of himself with Reiner and Reiner's good friend Mel Brooks, with whom he starred in "The 2000 Year Old Man."

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off.



“The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me,” Jon Cryer wrote, alongside the letter in question.

“This is Very sad news Rest In Peace and power Carl Reiner gratitude for all the laughter you have given us through the years,” Rosanna Arquette wrote.

“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him,” William Shatner shared.

“RIP Carl Reiner. Respect and love. What a life,” producer Andy Juett captioned a photo of Reiner as a young man.

“We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind,” Mia Farrow wrote. “I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing.”

“A Legend. Thank you sir. RIP,” "The Wire" star Wendell Pierce wrote.

“Carl Reiner (March 20, 1922 – June 29, 2020). WW2 vet. And an irreplaceable comedic genius. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. RIP, sir,” screenwriter John Orloff wrote, while sharing an old picture of Reiner in his military uniform.

“Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family,” Ed Asner wrote.

“Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well,” Jason Alexander wrote.

“The Greatest,” Stephen Colbert succinctly wrote, along with an old black-and-white photo of Reiner.

"So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch," comedian Sarah Silverman wrote alongside a photo of him with Brooks.

"I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man," Stephen King wrote.