See Carl Reiner's final performance in new remake of 'The Princess Bride'

The world lost comedy legend Carl Reiner when he passed away on June 29 at age 98. Noted for his work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," his collaboration with Mel Brooks on the classic "2,000 Year Old Man" comedy sketch and his directing of Steve Martin in "The Jerk," Reiner filmed one last scene just three days before he died.

In a clip from a fan-film of "The Princess Bride," the beloved 1987 movie directed by Carl's son Rob Reiner, the father-son duo act out the famous closing scene, where the grandfather reads the story of romance and adventure to the grandson who is tucked in bed.

Carl and Rob Reiner appear together in the at-home remake of the 1987 classic move, "The Princess Bride." Getty

The poignant scene in the "Princess Bride" remake is part of a charity project spearheaded by "Up in the Air" director Jason Reitman and features different performers who act out scenes from the classic movie. The project was put together in quarantine, with stars such as Jennifer Garner and Joe Jonas filming scenes from home.

In one segment, Rob Reiner plays the grandfather with "Frozen" actor Josh Gad in the role of the grandson who claims to not want to hear the story but becomes riveted by the tale. When the younger Reiner revealed that he would also be acting out the famous "As you wish" scene with his famous dad, no one knew that it would also serve as a sentimental and befitting goodbye.

In the scene, the elder Reiner executes perfect comedic timing as he eloquently reads the story, offering to skip over the part with the kissing (the grandson says its OK for him to continue). When the grandfather closes the book and tells the boy to go to sleep for the night, the young boy, played by 73-year-old Rob, says that he should come back tomorrow to read more. "As you wish," says Carl as the grandfather, which is really code for "I love you." With a tip of his hat, Carl wraps what has now become his last performance.

Rob Reiner confirmed his father's death on Twitter the day after his passing.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Other famous friends offered messages of love and condolences, honoring the life of this comedic genius.

"I loved him," wrote Mel Brooks. "When we were doing The 2000 Year Old Man together there was no better straight man in the world. So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend — nobody could do it better. He’ll be greatly missed."

Carl Reiner's creative career spanned seven decades and he was most known for his humor and kindness.