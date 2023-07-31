Audience member files battery report after Cardi B hurls microphone into crowd

A Cardi B concertgoer has filed a battery report after the rapper threw a mic into the audience.

Video shared to social media shows that Cardi B was retaliating after someone threw a drink at her while she was performing her hit “Bodak Yellow.” The rapper appeared to be shocked, then she threw the microphone into the crowd in the same direction from which the drink was thrown.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a woman who was not named reported a battery case to police one day after the concert, although no charges have been filed.

It is not clear if the person who filed the battery report with LVMPD is the same person who tossed their drink at Cardi B. However, the report detailed that the woman "was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage" on the day of the concert and the same location, Drai's Beachclub.

Requests for comment from Cardi B’s team went unanswered Sunday and Monday. TODAY.com also reached out to Drai’s Las Vegas but did not hear back at time of publication.

The incident is one of the latest in a string of fans throwing objects at performers while they are onstage.

Earlier in July, pop star Harry Styles was performing in Vienna, Austria, when he was hit in the eye by an object thrown by a fan. Videos show Styles recoil and cover his eye before leaving the stage. He eventually returned and finished his set. Styles was previously hit by Skittles while performing in November and by a can of Red Bull in 2015.

Singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone when a concertgoer tossed it at her during a concert in New York City in June. The suspect in the incident, Nicolas Malvagna, faces misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. NBC News reported that in a criminal complaint, Malvagana allegedly told a witness he was “trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” His lawyer denied this in a statement, however, saying he threw the phone to have Rexha take a photo with it. Rexha went to the hospital for treatment and shared photos of her bruised and bloodied eye following the incident.

Also in June, country star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a fan's bracelet while performing in Boise, Idaho. She later would tell followers that she was “fine,” though the bracelet hit her in the eye.

“It more so just scared me than hurt me,” she wrote on her Instagram story on June 29.

“We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue,” she continued.

“That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all,” she said.