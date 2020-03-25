Cardi B says celebrities are causing confusion about coronavirus testing

Rapper Cardi B says celebrities who have publicly disclosed they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public.

In a more than four-minute-long video posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Bronx rapper said "45," referring to President Donald Trump, has advised people not to get tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, if they do not have symptoms.

"But if a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen. I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus,' That cause confusion," she said in the expletive-laden video during which she wears a mask.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, said "the general public, people that work regular jobs, people that get regular paychecks, the middle class, the poor ... they're not getting treated like celebrities."

She said it can take days for the average person to receive their test results — if they are tested at all — which has not been the case for a number of celebrities, politicians and professional athletes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The coronavirus is very much real," she said.

Cardi B went on to say that she knows someone who is younger than 30 who sought treatment and was told, "If your cold is not for eight days, you cannot get tested."

People in their 40s, 50s and 60s, have less trouble getting tested, the rapper alleged in the video. She also took issue with people who are not famous and who test positive for the coronavirus being sent home by medical professionals and told to self-quarantine.

"Where do they think they sending people home to?" she asked. "Everyone doesn't have the luxury ... to go in a big ass house and just stay away from people."

"A lot of people live in small ass apartments with multiple people," she said.

Living in such conditions helps the virus to spread, she added.

Cardi B did not name any celebrities in her video but emphasized that many people cannot afford to get tested.

Tom Hanks was the first prominent figure to say he had the virus. In a statement on March 11 Hanks said that he and his wife, Rita, were in Australia, where he was set to film a movie, when they tested positive.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks said in the statement. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Since then, other celebrities such as actor Idris Elba and NBA star Kevin Durant have said they tested positive for the coronavirus. Neither Elba nor Durant had any symptoms.

Cardi B concluded her video by saying that the government should foot the bill for people to get tested and treated for the coronavirus.

"At the end of the day, this sh-- could have been prevented when they found out about this sh-- couple of months ago" given what was going on in China, she said, adding it was the fault of those in power the virus entered the United States.