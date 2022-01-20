Cardi B offers to pay funeral costs for Bronx fire victims

Rapper Cardi B said she would pay for the funeral and burial costs of those who were killed in the deadliest blaze New York City has seen in three decades.

Seventeen people, including a 2-year-old and seven other children, died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on Jan. 9 at an apartment building in the Bronx, officials said.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi B said in a statement. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, N.Y., on Jan. 9, 2022. Yuki Iwamura / AP

She continued: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

New York City launched a fund with all proceeds going to supporting those affected by the blaze.

The New York Police Department identified the victims as: Ousmane Konteh, 2; Haouwa Mahamadou, 5; Fatoumata Dukureh, 5; Mariam Dukureh, 11; Mustapha Dukureh, 12; Haja Dukureh, 37; Omar Jambang, 6; Seydou Toure, 12; Muhammed Drammeh, 12; Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19; Foutmala Drammeh, 21; Fatoumata Drammeh, 50; Sera Janneh, 27; Isatou Jabbie, 31; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43; Hagi Jawara, 47; and Haji Dukary, 49.

