Cardi B offers to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding

Cardi B may have just landed an important spot on Kal Penn's wedding guest list.

On Wednesday, Penn, who recently confirmed he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh, took to Twitter to share a funny dream he had about the singer.

"Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he wrote.

The Grammy-winning rapper responded right away.

"First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo…….. let me know," she quipped.

Penn, after explaining he hadn't wanted to bother her on the plane, seemed to be into the idea. He replied that they're "down if you're down!"

"I'm down," Cardi B responded. "I'll get my suit."

The actor and former White House staff member is jumping into wedding planning after recently revealing in his new memoir, "You Can’t Be Serious," that he is set to wed his fiancé, Josh.

On Monday, the 44-year-old visited TODAY and shared more about their engagement — including the fact that their recent public announcement is actually old news.

"Actually, I have to say, we got engaged like two years ago," he laughed.

Penn covers more details about their romance, which was previously kept private, in his new book.

"I tell the story about how we met, how we fell in love through NASCAR, which is another unlikely story," he explained.

Penn continued, "I went camping as a kid a lot; Josh went camping, too, even though we have two totally different upbringings — he's from Mississippi. And I realized A, I never thought I'd enjoyed NASCAR as much as I do, and B, that story of meeting people from a totally different world through a shared experience, like camping or spending time with family."

If Cardi B actually takes part in Penn's upcoming nuptials, it won't be the first time she's helped out a happy couple on their big day. Last month, an episode of her Facebook series, "Cardi Tries," featured her officiating a wedding with Raven-Symoné.