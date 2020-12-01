Cardi B apologizes after hosting nearly 40 people for Thanksgiving

Cardi B apologized to her fans on Sunday after she revealed she hosted nearly 40 people for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad,” she said on Twitter on Sunday. “I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me.”

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Many criticized the 28-year-old rapper on Sunday after she said she hosted a “lit” holiday celebration that included 12 kids and 25 adults.

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Sis I love you but anyone behaving this way during a pandemic deserves to be dragged — Simone’s Candy Bowl (@gbacolor1981) November 29, 2020

Her apology came more than a week after health officials warned Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, citing an “exponential growth” in COVID-19 cases.

Cardi B did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, said on Twitter late Sunday afternoon that before her family’s arrival, she devoted money and resources into COVID-19 testing for each individual member.

However, public health agencies have warned against this strategy.

The CDC says on its website, "A single negative test does not mean you will remain negative at any time point after that test."

Last week, NBC News reported that the Thanksgiving rush was expected strain resources at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, according to Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"A negative test today does not mean you will be negative tomorrow or a few days afterward," Giorir said.

He warned that Americans are getting a false sense of security from testing negative right before gathering for the holidays, and that the holidays were a time to "double down" on public health measures, like social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Cardi B said on Twitter on Sunday people needed to mind their own business.

“People be trying tooo hard to be offended,” she said. “I wonder how they survive the real world.”

A version of this article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.