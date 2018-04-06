share tweet pin email

FYI! "Murphy Brown" is back, and now we know what the cast — both old and new — look like!

Candice Bergen posted a picture of herself with key cast members of the CBS revival of the sitcom, and it's full of faces familiar and fresh:

As Variety reports, Bergen (Murphy Brown), Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood-Forest), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) will all reprise their original roles, with newcomers Jake McDorman (as Brown's grown son Avery) and Nik Dodani being added on. It's unclear whether Charles Kimbrough, who played veteran newsman Jim Dial, will be returning in some capacity.

CBS/Getty Images Newsflash! Here's the cast of "Murphy Brown" from 1988: Grant Schaud, Joe Regalbuto, Candice Bergen, Charles Kimbrough and Faith Ford.

The original series focused on journalist Brown, who anchored the in-show "FYI" newsmagazine. It ran from 1988-98 and made several headlines of its own, particularly when Brown became Avery's single mother, drawing criticism from then-Vice President Dan Quayle. Along the way the show invited real-life journalists to guest, including Katie Couric and Joan Lunden.

And we sense the people in it aren't the only things that will be familiar; Bergen's comment in the caption stating the show is coming back "just in time" could allude to it continuing to be topical — and pointed.

The revival is set for 13 episodes to being airing on CBS later in 2018.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.