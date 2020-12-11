Candice Bergen opens up about her greatest roles, including her latest: grandma

Candice Bergen has a pointer or two up her sleeve at any given moment.

“The word is ‘miffed.’ You were ‘miffed,’” she corrects me after I used “muffed” to (incorrectly) explain how I was feeling. “I direct people all the time," she said. "I’m really annoying.”

Candice Bergen in Los Angeles on Nov. 27, 2020. Ryan Pfluger / Redux Pictures

While it’s impossible to capture someone’s essence in a 30-minute conversation, I wondered if Bergen is a serious person or the type who doesn’t take anything too seriously. Maybe both? After all, the 74-year-old actor has been in the public eye for more than six decades.

“My life is an inwardly focused, mid-70s sort of life,” Bergen said of her current state of affairs. “All of my splashing and adventuring is in the past. My life is contained and not without complications, but it's a very, very nice life. My dog just jumped up on the sofa with me; he's a big part of it. I have a 6-month-old grandson. He is a big arrival in everyone's life as it should be.”

In anticipation of her new film, HBO Max’s “Let Them All Talk,” Bergen chatted with TODAY from her residence in New York City about the many acts of her life, and how her latest role as a grandmother may be the most rewarding one all.

From ‘Murphy Brown’ to improvisation

Best known for portraying the titular role on the TV series “Murphy Brown,” which aired from 1988 to 1998, Bergen had to push herself out of her comfort zone for “Let Them All Talk,” a film that relied more on the actors’ improvisational skills than a script.

“I was very concerned about (improvising) at first,” she told TODAY. “But once we started doing it, it kept things much more alive, and you had to pay attention. I sometimes suffer from ADHD” — attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. “My daughter diagnosed it, and I really had to stay focused. I mean, you couldn't drift off in the middle of any scene because you had to know what you were going to be saying coming back. I liked the surprise of it.”