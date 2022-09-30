Candace Cameron Bure talks about the importance of sex within a marriage

Candace Cameron Bure is all about a healthy sex life.

The 46-year-old actor said that being intimate is an “important” part of her and her husband Valeri Bure’s marriage. She and the former hockey player have been married for 26 years, and share daughter Natasha, 24, and sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

During a chat on the latest episode of “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast,” the former “Fuller House” star said they “don’t have a schedule” for getting intimate but “make time for each other (and) still love each other physically.”

“I’m a happier person and my husband’s a happier person when we’ve had sex,” she told Bialik.

Bure said how she hates that “sex within marriage gets such a bad rap.”

“And maybe it does happen for people within their marriage when that goes south … But (that’s) all the more reason (to do it),” she said. “In our culture and society today, it’s always like, ‘Oh, you’re married 10 years, when was the last time you had sex?’ That’s always the joke and it can be funny, and I can roll with it.”

She clarified that she’s not trying to “talk about my sex life” or gross her kids out but she does think it’s “important to share what a healthy sex life within marriage can be just in saying, like, that that’s important.”

“It’s an important part of the relationship that we make time for one another, that we still love each other both physically, spiritually, mentally. All of the things that it all comes hand in hand,” she added.

Bialick went on to say that sex can be a form of a couple’s communication. She also said that sometimes a couple’s problems don’t boil down to how intimate they are — Bure agreed and disagreed.

“But there are days when it is about the sex and we’ve had those conversations,” Bure said, adding that she didn't want to overshare but “some days you just need the release and it’s just about the sex.”

The “Jeopardy!” co-host followed up, “We’re human beings and we crave connection and especially in a partnership, especially when there’s stress and when you’re dealing with kids and jobs.”

Bure, who recently shared why she left Hallmark, has previously touched on her sex life as a Christian woman. In 2020, she responded to backlash she received for posting a photo of her husband’s hand resting on her breast.

“For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She later elaborated on her and her husband's intimacy, celebrating how long they have been together.

“I’ve been married for 24 years,” she said in an episode of the “Confessions of a Crappy Christian” podcast. “I’m a Christian. My husband’s a Christian, and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work.”