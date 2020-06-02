Candace Cameron Bure talks 'Fuller House' wedding — and that emotional ending

“Fuller House” is wrapping up after five seasons — but not before D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy all walk down the aisle.

“For me, the whole entire show was really building up to this triple wedding,” Candace Cameron Bure told TODAY of the ceremony, which sees D.J. (Bure) marrying high school boyfriend Steve, sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) tying the knot with Jimmy Gibbler and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) remarrying ex-husband Fernando.

“The wedding was actually super fun,” she said. “It wasn’t emotional in the sense of sad; it was just a blast. There were no professional background extras in that. They were all either guest stars that had been on the show before or they were our family. My mom was in it. Jodie and Andrea’s parents were in it, as well as some of our kids were in it. Everyone was invited to come back and sit in that wedding, so if you really look at everyone, it’s really fun to see. It just felt like this huge reunion and the best sendoff that we could have.”

Candace Cameron Bure has played D.J. Tanner-Fuller for five seasons of "Fuller House." Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

In fact, the reboot’s final nine episodes, which hit Netflix Tuesday, feature plenty of playful references to the original “Full House.”

“There’s a scene where we’re in the attic and we’re rummaging through old stuff and I love the callback to the honeybee costume that D.J. and Stephanie wore, and D.J.’s red lip phone.”

Longtime viewers can also expect surprises from some familiar faces.

“I also love the fact that Derek came back,” she said, referring to Michelle’s pal who memorably performed a spirited rendition of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” in a 1992 episode of “Full House.” “I thought that was hysterical.”

D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy gear up for a triple wedding in the "Fuller House" finale. Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Cameron Bure said another highlight was working with daughter Natasha Bure, who plays a sorority member in an episode where D.J. and Kimmy take kids Jackson and Ramona on a college tour of D.J.’s alma mater.

But for her, the most emotional scene to shoot was the last scene of the final episode, which reveals whether Stephanie and Kimmy will continue to live at the Tanner-Fuller house.

“I barely rehearsed that scene,” she said. “I actually didn’t even learn my dialogue until the morning of, because the words were so very real, and I knew that I would break down if I actually said them. So we kind of saved it till the very last day and actually shooting the scene because it was just so hard to say goodbye.”

The actress said the series finale will provide a “satisfying ending” for fans.

“There’s a lot of love and a lot of heart, and I think they wrapped up all the characters really well,” she said.

“I’m so proud that we had five really great seasons,” she added. “It feels like such a win, such a positive that we did this really successful reboot of a show. It’s sad of course, because I love my ‘Fuller House’ family so much and all the people that I worked with, but overall I’m just so proud of it.”

While the cast is hoping to mark the episodes’ release with a Zoom call or socially distant celebration this week, Cameron Bure said quarantining hasn’t kept them from talking regularly.

“We have a text thread that continues just about every day,” she said. “We’re really close, so between text messaging and video calls we’re tight.”

Of course, “Fuller House” is hard to beat for comfort TV — which we need now more than ever.

“I think a lot of us are pretty tired of being in quarantine,” she said. “And this is just incredible family co-viewing television. I know fans have been wanting it and were hoping it would come out even sooner, but it is the perfect time. I hope it brings a lot of people joy while they’re still staying safe inside.”