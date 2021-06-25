Candace Cameron Bure shares secrets to marriage in 25th anniversary message

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating 25 years of marriage to husband Valeri Bure by sharing a few tips the couple has used to keep their long union going strong.

The former "Fuller House" star, 45, posted an Instagram gallery full of pics of her and Bure enjoying a romantic getaway at Pebble Beach Resorts in California on Friday. In her caption, she gushed, "I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other."

"I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day," wrote the mom of three, who married her former pro hockey star husband on June 22, 1996.

Cameron Bure then listed the qualities and activities that have helped keep her and Bure, 47, content over the years.

"Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.)," she wrote.

The Hallmark Channel star added that God is the "secret sauce" behind the couple's marital success.

"No marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours. But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce," she wrote.

During a 2007 visit to TODAY, Cameron Bure opened up about how she met Bure — and it turns out, one of her "Full House" co-stars introduced the pair.

"Dave Coulier, who played Joey on 'Full House,' is a big hockey fan and he was at a celebrity charity game playing. He invited the cast down but he pulled me over to the side and he said, 'Hey, I met this really cute Russian hockey player and I want to introduce you,'" she recalled, beaming.

In a cute twist, Bure, who had just come to the U.S. from Moscow, was already well aware of who Cameron Bure was.

"He would watch 'Full House' because it helped him learn English," Cameron Bure said, laughing.

"So he had known the show before ... and we hit it off," she added.