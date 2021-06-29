Candace Cameron Bure shares pics from night 'Full House' cast helped her meet husband

Candace Cameron Bure is feeling so sentimental about her 25th wedding anniversary this month, she scoured the internet to find photos from the night in 1994 that she met her husband, Valerie Bure, at a charity hockey game.

The 45-year-old actor shared an Instagram post on Tuesday that featured a throwback pic of herself at the game with "Full House" co-stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin. Coulier would go on to introduce her to Bure after the game.

The Hallmark Channel star got emotional in her caption about how excited she was to meet the "super cute" Russian athlete she would go on to marry in 1996.

"In light of our 25th wedding anniversary, I did some internet digging. The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure. This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game @dcoulier invited @bobsaget, Lori Loughlin and me to," she wrote.

"Swipe left to the second photo. Look closely. Do you see Lori and me watching the game?!" she added about a second pic showing her and Loughlin watching the players.

About a third photo showing the night's athletes, she wrote, "Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel."

Cameron Bure, who shares three kids with Bure, went on to thank her co-stars for the various roles they played on that fateful night.

"Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game. Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad," she wrote.

Saget responded in the comments, joking, "When Val gave you his sweaty jersey after the game I knew it was a done deal. Love you. And Val!!!"

Coulier's wife, Melissa, also chimed in, writing, "All the feels!!!"

Last week, Cameron Bure posted a heartfelt tribute to Bure, 47, to celebrate their anniversary. "I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other," she gushed.

She also listed a few qualities and activities that have helped keep the couple's marriage a happy one.

"Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling.)," she wrote, adding that God was the "secret sauce" behind their marital success.

During a 2007 visit to TODAY, the actor opened up about first meeting Bure, who had just come to the U.S. from Moscow — and was already familiar with her work.

"He would watch 'Full House' because it helped him learn English," Cameron Bure said, laughing.

"We hit it off," she added.