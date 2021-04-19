Candace Cameron Bure says son Lev is no longer engaged

Candace Cameron Bure's oldest son, Lev, is no longer engaged.

The former "Fuller House" star revealed to Us Weekly that Lev, 21, and his former fiancée, Taylor Hutchison, have broken off their engagement, less than eight months after it was announced.

"Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?" Bure, 45, joked. "We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married."

She added that there are no hard feelings between the couple. "It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken," she explained.

Bure shares Lev and siblings Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19, with her husband, former pro hockey player Valeri Bure, 46.

The Hallmark Channel star announced Lev's engagement last August, gushing, "She said YES!" alongside a since-deleted Instagram pic of Lev down on one knee popping the question to Hutchison.

"Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison," she wrote. "We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!"

Hutchison had also posted the news on her Instagram page, sharing since-deleted pics of herself showing off her diamond ring.

Bure previously opened up to Us Weekly in November 2019 about how it felt to have three kids who were all beginning to date.

"I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders,” she explained. “They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense. That sounds so weird!"

During an interview with TODAY nearly a year later, Bure, who was just 20 when she tied the knot with her athlete hubby, shared her best marriage advice.

“I think what's most important is that you grow together, especially when you’re a young couple, as my husband and I were," she said, adding, "Keep dating each other through the whole marriage, keep having fun together."

