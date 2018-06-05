Pop Culture

Candace Cameron Bure's son is dating Bella Robertson from 'Duck Dynasty'

What happens when "Full House" meets "Duck Dynasty"?

You end up with young love.

much needed :) p.s.- get you a girl who loves Jesus like this one

A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on

We recently learned that "Duck Dynasty" alum Bella Robertson, son of Willie and Korie, has been dating Lev Bure, the son of "Full House"/"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure. Lev, 18, has been posting images of himself with his 16-year-old sweetheart on Instagram, and there are lots of hearts and flowers to go around:

d r e a m y

A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on

Major heart eyes...what's new

A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on

In February he posted this snapshot of the pair, calling her, "beautiful, kindhearted, intelligent, graceful."

He added, "She lights up a room with her radiant smile ... and I love her with all of my heart."

And the couple seems to have parental blessings as well; Bure's mom posted this picture of the pair on prom night in May:

Prom night!! Have fun @levvbure and @bellarobb 🌹 @bosshogswife #Val

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

Here's hoping the happy twosome have many more dances together!

We just killed the game

A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on

