What happens when "Full House" meets "Duck Dynasty"?

You end up with young love.

We recently learned that "Duck Dynasty" alum Bella Robertson, son of Willie and Korie, has been dating Lev Bure, the son of "Full House"/"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure. Lev, 18, has been posting images of himself with his 16-year-old sweetheart on Instagram, and there are lots of hearts and flowers to go around:

In February he posted this snapshot of the pair, calling her, "beautiful, kindhearted, intelligent, graceful."

He added, "She lights up a room with her radiant smile ... and I love her with all of my heart."

And the couple seems to have parental blessings as well; Bure's mom posted this picture of the pair on prom night in May:

Here's hoping the happy twosome have many more dances together!

