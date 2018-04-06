'Fuller House' stars share sweet birthday messages for Candace Cameron Bure

share tweet pin email

The She-Wolf Pack is showing Candace Cameron Bure some major social media love in honor of her 42nd birthday.

Cameron Bure’s “Fuller House” co-stars Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate their good friend, aka D.J. Tanner-Fuller.

Sweetin sent her birthday wishes to her favorite “faux sister.” They go so far back that they really are almost like sisters.

“It’s been quite an adventure for the last 30 years of our lives, from our battles as kids (haha!) to running around Japanese spas, laughing until we have tears running down our faces and being there for each other when the real tears come too,” Sweetin wrote.

Sweetin wrote a similar birthday message for Cameron Bure last year, when she gave a shoutout to the “best TV sister anyone could ask for.”

Barber on Friday posted a pic of her and Cameron Bure sharing a sweet embrace. As you can see, they aren’t just BFFs on TV … they’re BFFs in real life, too.

“It’s rare to have a friend with whom you’ve seen all stages of life, with whom you can be spontaneous and carefree, with whom you can totally overshare and it’s never TMI, and with whom you can laugh until your abs hurt,” Barber wrote. “I’m holding on to this one tight.”

Clearly, the She-Wolf Pack will be sticking together for a long, long time. Happy birthday, Candace!

