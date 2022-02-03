Candace Cameron Bure says Bob Saget was the first man she ever saw cry

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about how her close friend and confidant, late comedian Bob Saget, showed her it was OK to be emotionally vulnerable.

In an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb that will air in full Thursday on TODAY, Bure, who was cast at age 10 as Saget’s TV daughter on the ABC sitcom “Full House,” explained that he was someone she could open up to on set. She added that was "one of the things that made Bob so special."

"He was so emotionally available all the time. And he was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations," she said. "I felt so safe with him.

"If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes," she continued. "Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him. And that’s why it makes it so hard.”

This is her first interview since Saget's death, but Bure has been open about her devastation on social media. She previously wrote on Instagram that the late comedian was the "glue" that held their TV family together.

“We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood,” she wrote on Jan. 11. “You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud.”

Bure's full interview with Hoda airs Thursday morning on TODAY.