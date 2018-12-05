Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

As anyone with a job, a family or just a busy to-do list knows, it can be tough finding a good time to drop everything and just dine out with a pal.

But longtime friends Candace Cameron Bure and Melissa Joan Hart managed to do just that this week — and it only took them a couple of decades to get around to it!

Bure took to Instagram Tuesday night to share a cute shot of her and Hart as they stepped out for their rare night of fun.

"After 20+ years meeting for the first time, being on 'Boy Meets World' together, texting and talking on the phone over the years, @melissajoanhart and I finally got a chance to have dinner together," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "#GirlsNightOut."

As the "Fuller House" star noted, she and her friend met before they even starred in a 1997 episode of "Boy Meets World" together (called "The Witches of Pennbrook," in which Hart brought her "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" character around for a crossover).

And while they haven't been seen side-by-side on the small screen since, the 42-year-olds often seem to show up in competing cable Christmas movies — a point Hart couldn't help but bring up when she reposted the pic.

"Such a fun night catching up with this inspiring and gorgeous lady!" she wrote. "Thanks for the great night out @candacebure!! I think we prove Hallmark and Lifetime actors can find common ground."

This season Hart stars in Lifetime's "A Very Nutty Christmas," while Bure can be seen in Hallmark's "A Shoe Addict's Christmas."

But fans who commented on both stars' posts were hoping to get a Christmas present from the actresses — a chance to see them together on the small screen again, maybe even on Bure's current Netflix hit, "Fuller House" (which returns for a new season on Dec. 14).

There's always next Christmas!