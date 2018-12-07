Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Ouch!

Candace Cameron Bure is showing off the nasty hand injury she sustained after her big brother, actor Kirk Cameron, crashed into her while the two were riding go-karts.

The "Fuller House" star, 42, was taken to the ER following the accident, and afterwards she shared the "crazy" tale of how her "fun family day" went haywire on her Instagram Story.

"Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters (Melissa and Bridgette Cameron). I’ve been released now, but was in the ER,” Bure said Thursday in a video while riding home from the hospital. In addition to her hand injury, the actress revealed she was suffering from a sore shoulder.

Bure's long post featured grisly photos of her bloodied hand, as well as zany footage from her hospital bed, where she joked, "My brother ran me over!"

Bure's siblings can be seen standing behind her in one ER video.

"Hi everybody, I'm the culprit. I'm the crazy driver," brother Kirk, 48, says, stepping forward to the camera. "It was my fault completely. I tried to cut her off and take the lead."

Luckily, X-rays revealed Bure's hand wasn't broken, just badly bruised.

"Some of the pain has set in now. It hurts," she reveals.

Just before the mishap, Bure shared a happy pic with her siblings and expressed how much she was looking forward to "fun times" with them.

"The Cameron kids 2018," she wrote. "Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters."

Here's wishing poor Candace a speedy recovery!