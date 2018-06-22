Candace Cameron Bure celebrates anniversary with throwback pic of 2nd date

share tweet pin email

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure celebrate 22 years of wedded bliss Friday, and to mark the occasion, the "Fuller House" star took to Instagram for a flashback to their early days.

Actually, Cameron Bure offered a look at then (their second date in 1994), later (their wedding day in 1996) and even a glimpse of now in a collection of shots she shared. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the photos in the set.)

"Happy 22nd Anniversary my love," she wrote in the text that accompanied it all. "There really is something special about growing old together. I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making."

As for how she got to know the former NHL star way back then, their introduction came courtesy of a member of her on-screen family. Back in the "Full House" days, Dave Coulier, aka Uncle Joey to her D.J. Tanner, arranged for their first meeting at a charity hockey game.

Not only are the pair still going strong, they're now the parents of three kids — daughter Natasha, 19, and sons Lev, 18, and Maksim, 16.

"We’ve refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful," the actress continued in her sweet message to her husband. "And while I don’t want the years to rush by, I’m looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together. Because by then, only through your eyes will you see me without them."

Who could ask for more? Congratulations to the still-happy couple.