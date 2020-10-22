“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure will be releasing her third children’s book, “Candace’s Playful Puppy,” on Jan. 26 — and gave TODAY an exclusive sneak peek.

The book follows a young Candace whose patience is tested when she visits an animal shelter to adopt a cuddly new dog and instead ends up with a rambunctious puppy. When her new dog doesn’t follow her instructions, Candace realizes that being a great dog mom isn’t as easy as she thought.

Courtesy Zonderkidz

Bure explained that she wants every children’s book she writes to have a lesson that’s being taught. “This theme is all about faithfulness,” she shared. “I just thought for this book, ‘What was a good way to show being faithful to a commitment?’ And I thought, ‘Ah, she’s going to get a puppy!’”

Although the actor frequently features her beloved 6-year-old Rottweiler, Boris, on Instagram, don’t expect to find an illustration of him in the book. “Boris could look like a big, mean, scary dog so we didn’t want to put a dog like Boris in the book,” she said, laughing.

Instead, illustrator Christine Battuz chose a softer image of a spotted dog named Freckles. Battuz also illustrated Bure’s other two children’s books, “Candace Center Stage” and “Grow Candace Grow.”

Bure is announcing the release of her book as part of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and hopes the storyline helps raise awareness of the millions of pets in need of a home.

The author plans to continue penning children’s books because “it truly is one of my favorite things to do.” Even though her children are grown, the mother of three hopes the next generation of Bures will enjoy them.

“My son is getting married. I don’t know when they’ll have children, but I really look at these books now as books for my grandchildren,” she said. “This is something I’m so happy to gift to them and I have a feeling one of my next books will be with a grandma in there.”

Published by Zonderkidz, “Candace’s Playful Puppy” will be released on Jan. 26 and is available for preorder now.