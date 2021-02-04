Candace Cameron Bure addresses people who ask 'how hard it is' to do Hallmark films

Candace Cameron Bure has starred in a laundry list of upbeat Hallmark movies, and she has a message for haters who think her work is any less challenging than that of other actors who play more serious roles.

In a new episode of "The Paula Faris Podcast," the "Fuller House" star revealed that people often assume her work is easy and that anyone could take her place.

"I get that all the time: 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie? Can I be in a Hallmark movie?'" she said. "And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor? No? Then no, you cannot.'"

Over the years, Cameron Bure has had to clap back at haters on multiple occasions and she's always done so with her signature touch of sweetness.

"I do have a huge heart and I love people and I love God and I don't know how to be any other way than me when I show up anywhere," she told Faris.

Cameron Bure has been open about her Christian beliefs and faced backlash in September when she posted a photo on social media showing her husband, Valerie Bure, resting his hand on her breast. She told Faris that she wasn't surprised that some of her fans were offended by the photo, but stands by her decision to post it.

"I understand because I am a Christian and hold conservative values that that struck a nerve with people, that they thought it was not appropriate to share," she said. "But I still celebrated it because if my husband is still happy to touch me after 24 years of marriage, I'll take it.'

The actor has faced criticism for getting married at such a young age, but she told Faris she believes that everyone has a different path that works for them.

"I love that Val and I were young and we chose to grow together. I also recognize that that may not work for everyone, but it was certainly a choice for us," she said.

The mother of three also opened up about her decision to take a break from acting to raise her children.

"I wanted to keep working when I was just coming off of 'Full House' and I wanted to have a family as well. And I realized very quickly that I could not do both with the excellence that I wanted to do both of them with, so one of them had to be put on pause and that was an easy choice," she said.

After becoming a mother, Cameron Bure dug a bit deeper into her faith and said she developed a stronger bond with God.

"I realized I didn't really know God, so I started reading the Bible and it rocked my world when I started reading God's truth about my life and people in general and what our purpose is and then as a mother and wife it changed everything for me," she said.

Cameron Bure feels pretty blessed to have a loving family and a successful career and she doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. Looking ahead to the future, the actor said she would love to do another "Full House" spinoff.

"I want to do the 'Golden Girls' version in another 10 years and we'll make it 'Fullest House,'" she said.