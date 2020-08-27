Which 'Sex and the CIty' actor did Candace Bushnell go on a date with?

Call it a case of life imitating art.

“Sex and the City” author (and real-life Carrie Bradshaw) Candace Bushnell just revealed that she once went on a date with one of Sarah Jessica Parker's onscreen love interests while the show was in production.

During an appearance on the "Bradshaw Boys" podcast, the author was asked if she was Team Big or Aidan and her answer was pretty firm.

"I'm never gonna be Team Aidan. I mean, I just, I can't for a variety of reasons, but one of the reasons is that my mother hated Aidan (on the TV show). She would watch and she was like 'I hate that Aidan, he's too wrong for her,'" she said.

Bushnell's mother disliked the character so much that she would often suggest that her daughter tell the show's writers to write him off.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I was like 'Ma, it's not up to me, I don't write the show so I can't do it,'" she shared.

Bushnell said her mother hardly even watched TV but she was intrigued by Mr. Big, partly because the character was inspired by one of her daughter's former love interests.

"Of course she knew the real Mr. Big because he'd come to the house and dumped me and she was like 'He's so stupid.' She was really nice to me about it," she recalled.

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in a scene from the HBO series. Getty Images

The podcast's hosts were also curious to know if Bushnell had ever dated someone like Aidan in real life. The author said no, but added that she had once gone on a date with John Corbett, who played the character on the show.

"It was romantic. All I could think was 'My mother's gonna kill me,'" she laughed.

Alas, the romance was short-lived. Two days after their date, the actor returned to Los Angeles and Bushnell later learned that he had started to date model and actor Bo Derek.

"You cannot compete with Bo Derek, like forget it," she said.

Bushnell also revealed that she had the opportunity to play Mr. Big's wife, Natasha, but she quickly declined the offer.

"I was like 'No,'" she recalled. "They had an actress, she couldn't do it and (the show's producer Darren Star was) like 'Come down here and play Natasha' and I'm like 'I'm busy.'"

Either way, the author's career turned out pretty well!