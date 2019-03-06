Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 6:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

After three seasons, 50 episodes and untold tears, fans of "This Is Us" know their favorite show and the beloved ensemble very well.

They know Jack from his war days to his last days, and they could easily spot Rebecca from new bride to an aging matriarch. And thanks to the show's time-hopping plot, viewers have watched the Big Three grow from babies to tweens to a trio of fine adults.

But what about the stars who bring those characters to life? It might be a little harder to recognize them from their own flashback pics.

After all, Lonnie Chavis is adorable as young Randall, but he doesn't exactly look like a young Sterling K. Brown — as the following photo collage proves.

Chrissy Metz (aka Kate) decided to put viewers to the test by sharing throwback pics of nine cast members that are sure to leave even the biggest "This Is Us" fans wondering, "Who's who?!"

Give up? While Metz didn't share the answers, we think we've got them all figured out.

Actually, a few of the faces are easy to place at first glance. In the cases of Chris Sullivan (Toby) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), that's simply because their throwback pics didn't throwback far enough. They've hardly aged a day.

Then there's little Metz, who, despite the years, looks almost unchanged — just look at those eyes!

The same goes for Jon Huertas (Miguel), whose smile has stood the test of time. And speaking of smiles, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) is known for his cute crooked one, which was present even in infancy.

Read on for the full breakdown.

Row 1 (left to right): Melanie Liburd (Zoe), Huertas and Sullivan

Row 2: Watson, Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Metz

Row 3: Brown, Justin Hartley (Kevin) and Ventimiglia

