In a new video on her YouTube page, Camryn Clifford is opening up about the death of her husband, Landon Clifford, revealing that the 19-year-old YouTuber died by suicide.

Initially, the cause of death had been revealed as a brain injury, but many fans and followers were curious what the accident was that led to the injury and the subsequent weeklong coma.

On her YouTube page, Camryn posted an emotional video sharing the details around his passing, prefacing it with a trigger warning for anyone who may be sensitive to the issues of mental health or suicide.

"It's a very important story to be told and it is my job to tell it, but it's not an easy story to tell at all," she began.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"He has had mental health issues for as long as I have known him," she explained. "He suffered from anxiety and depression. He has ADHD which he has had since he was a little boy, so his whole life he's always just kind of struggled with his emotions and just the way his brain was wired."

Camryn next explained that after she got pregnant with their second daughter, Delilah, Landon started falling into a depression.

On Aug. 13, Camryn said, she could tell something was wrong when Landon started to apologize to her for everything they went through. Later that night, she found him unresponsive in their garage. On Aug. 18, he was declared brain dead by doctors after spending a few days in a coma in the hospital.

Regarding the fact that he was registered as an organ donor, she said, "He always put others above himself."

"Even in death, he was caring about people."

The couple, who were married on June 22, 2019, have two children: Collette Briar Clifford, 2, and Delilah Rose Clifford, who was born in May. Most of their YouTube content focuses on documenting their lives as a family, and their "Cam & Fam" channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.

In her video on Thursday, Camryn pointed out that she observed during his stay in the hospital that he was announced brain dead at 2:22 and was staying in room 22, the same number as their wedding anniversary.

"So that number just kind of kept popping up and I didn't really know what to make of it but it just felt like a sign."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.