20-year-old YouTube star Camryn Clifford remembers late husband in anniversary tribute

Influencer Camryn Clifford, wife of the late Landon Clifford, shared an emotional Instagram post marking the couple's first anniversary since his death in August 2020.

Camryn, 20, shared several images of herself and Landon, including a video of them in a photo booth, a series of photo booth film strips taken over the years, and a picture from their 2019 wedding.

"Today would have been 6 years since we started dating and 2 years of marriage," wrote Camryn, alongside a blue heart emoji. "Happy anniversary lover, I miss you so much."

Landon died by suicide in August 2020 following a long struggle with depression, according to Camryn. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.

The couple had two children together: Collette Briar Clifford, 3, and Delilah Rose Clifford, 1. The pair were famous for their "Cam&Fam" YouTube channel, where they documented their lives as a young family for over 1.2 million subscribers. Since Landon's death, Camryn has used the channel to share updates about her daughters and her own life.

In November 2020, Camryn said that becoming a single parent was a "huge adjustment."

"Going from a two-parent household to being a single parent has been a huge adjustment, way harder than I could've ever imagined and that's even with the help that I get from my family," she said. "It really makes me appreciate all that Landon did for us. He was so helpful. He loved being a dad. Out of everything, he just really loved being a dad. He was so good at it."

Camryn revealed in a video shared on June 17 that she had gone to a "trauma treatment center" for a month, leaving her daughters with family so that she could "take a break" from her "whole life."

"Saying goodbye to (my kids) was one of the hardest things I think I’ve ever done," Camryn said. "It was so incredibly hard. It takes a lot to be able to say ‘I am so not okay that I need to go somewhere to get professional help,' and when you have kids in the mix of that, it makes it that much harder because you want to be strong for them and fight through it and be like 'No, I can do it, I’m fine.' I was not fine, and I couldn't do it, and I’m glad I got the help to backtrack."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Related: