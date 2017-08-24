Camilla Cabello TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Camilla Cabello is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the hits "Crying in the Club," "OMG" and more is making her solo debut on our Citi Concert Series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Friday, September 29

Hashtag: #CamillaCabelloTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and guest to a get a chance to see this concert up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.