Camila Cabello sings to her dad at Grammys, and people think of Kobe and Gianna

Camila Cabello's Grammys performance struck an emotional chord with viewers, who said her song reminded them of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Cabello, who was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Shawn Mendes for their hit "Señorita," performed "First Man." The song, which is featured on her 2019 album "Romance," is about a daughter who reassures her father that her boyfriend is a "good man" and that although she's found a new love, her father will always be the most important man in her life.

While singing, Cabello descended the stage and approached her father, Alejandro Cabello, as pictures of her childhood appeared on screen behind her. Her father appeared to cry as she sang to him, and they shared a hug after the performance.

Camila Cabello performs "First Man" as an image of her dad Alejandro Cabello is projected on screen at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles / AP

OHMYGOD I JUST SAW THIS WITH NO SOUND COZ IM IN CLASS BUT IM CRYING LIKE NO JOKE IM CRYING IN CLASS WHAT THE FRICK CAMILA CABELLO WHY 😭 pic.twitter.com/VPeiSFzkhU — Pearl🌹 (@Karmila_Cabello) January 27, 2020

A torrent of social media responses followed the performance, with many commenting how the Cabellos reminded them of Bryant, who had four daughters. He was a basketball coach for Gianna, 13, and a meme of the two at a recent NBA went viral a few weeks ago.

Camila Cabello’s “First Man” really hits different when your daddy passed away 💔🥺🥺😔💔💔💔😭😭😭✨ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z51osTO7Gi — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) January 27, 2020

"Takes on extra meaning after #Kobe news," tweeted Chris Erskine, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Omg... @Camila_Cabello has me in absolute tears! Full out crying! 💕 Stings a little more knowing Kobe died with his daughter... — Angela Olivas (@acolivas) January 27, 2020

I'm not crying because of my father (I don't have a relationship with him) but for Kobe's 3 that just lost their father. — Ria (@RiaElinor) January 27, 2020

"Camila Cabello singing her song 'First Man' at the Grammys, which is about her dad, is perfect for the tragedy that happened today," wrote another user. "RIP Kobe and Gigi."

#GRAMMYs The tone Alicia set was So wonderful and perfect! AND then Camila Cabello sang to her dad❣️🥰I can't stop crying. Such an emotional night. Couldn't stop thinking about Kobe and Gigi. 😢💔🙏 — Sue Savage (@fairoakssavage) January 27, 2020

Cabello will embark on the North American leg of her "Romance" tour in July.