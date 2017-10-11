share tweet pin email

When Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas teamed up for a new episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” the results were electrifying.

In this preview clip, Cabello suggests that the two sing a classic. Seconds later, they’re snapping their fingers along to the opening notes of the “Grease” hit "You're the One That I Want."

While no one can top the original performance by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 “Grease” movie, Cabello and Jonas’ rendition is pretty darn good. We especially love their enthusiasm. Whip that hair, Camila!

The full episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” featuring Cabello and Jonas is now available on Apple Music. After watching the preview, we definitely want more.

It’s been an exciting week for Carpool Karaoke fans. Just last night, James Corden debuted his Carpool Karaoke segment with Miley Cyrus on “The Late Late Show.”

