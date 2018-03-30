Cameron Diaz confirms she is 'actually retired' from acting

share tweet pin email

It's official, folks: Cameron Diaz has retired from acting.

The 45-year-old recently spoke about being "actually retired" during a chat about her 2002 film "The Sweetest Thing" alongside co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate.

Everett Collection Selma Blair, Christina Applegate and Cameron Diaz in 2002's "The Sweetest Thing."

The trio were speaking with Entertainment Weekly about getting together since making that movie, and after revealing that Applegate's and Blair's children are pals, Cameron said she was good with getting together more frequently.

"Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down," she said. "I'm literally doing nothing."

Everett Collection Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in 2000's "Charlie's Angels."

Applegate then noted that motherhood has kept her "semiretired."

"That's so awesome," said Diaz, who married for the first time in 2015; her husband is musician Benji Madden, 39. The couple has no children.

Everett Collection Diaz in 1998's "There's Something About Mary."

"I'm totally down," she continued. "I'm semiretired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

Earlier this month, Blair told Metro UK that Diaz had revealed she was retired, then backtracked on Twitter once the news went viral:

ï¸â BREAKING NEWS . Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diazâs spokesperson. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Diaz last appeared in 2014's "Annie," "Sex Tape" and "The Other Woman," so clearly there's plenty of work for her if she changes her mind. Still, we imagine a reinvention — or an un-retirement — is always possible.

Meanwhile, enjoy your time off, Cameron!

