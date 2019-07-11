The sister of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce is opening up about the pain she's experienced since losing her "best friend."

In a heartbreaking tribute she shared Thursday on Instagram, Maya Boyce said she "idolized" her brother, who died Saturday from what his family said was a seizure in his sleep caused by epilepsy.

"Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s," Maya, 17, shared in a note she included in a gallery of candid photographs.

"He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to," Maya continued. "Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind."

The grieving teen went on to say that Cameron, best known for his roles as Carlos in the "Descendants" franchise, as well as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel show "Jessie," did "more with his 20 years of life than most people ever could with 100 years."

In an emotional tribute she shared on Instagram, Cameron Boyce's sister, Maya, called her late brother her "best friend." Young Hollywood / Getty Images

The actor was "actively charitable," as well as someone who made "creativity and art his life's mission" while encouraging others to do the same, she shared.

"Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life,” Maya wrote.

“But what I’m holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism," she added. "He was sunlight wearing shoes."

The teen also told fans she was comforted by the fact that she'd been with her brother hours before his death.

"Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun," she shared. "We said, 'I love you.' He was happy."

Maya concluded by saying how grateful she was to have experienced her brother's love for the short time she did.

"I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received," she wrote.

Maya's emotional tribute comes just one day after Cameron's dad, Victor Boyce, shared a photo of the actor taken hours before he died.

"My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,'' Victor wrote. "I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I'm feeling but no one is immune to tragedy."

The devastated father also thanked his son's fans for their kindness.

"The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated," he added. "Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."