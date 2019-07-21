Cameron Boyce's mother shared a simple message about her late son on Instagram Saturday, and the moving tribute has been liked by fans of the Disney star around the world.

"He is my compass," Libby Boyce captioned the black and white photo.

Cameron, known for his roles in Adam Sandler's "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2," Disney Channel's "Jessie" and three of the "Descendants" movies died suddenly on July 6 from an epileptic seizure in his sleep. He was 20 years old.

Cameron Boyce with his parents, Libby and Victor Boyce. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

In the days following the young star's passing, his father, Victor Boyce, also spoke out, calling his son's sudden death "a nightmare I can't wake up from." He thanked fans for the "love and support" his family has received.

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

In a previous statement the family said that Cameron's death was the result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, epilepsy, a disorder of the nerve cell activity in the brain, affects almost 3.5 million Americans.

NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar appeared on TODAY to explain the phenomenon known as SUDEP — sudden unexplained death in epilepsy.

"As the name implies, it happens usually in the middle of the night,'' Azar said. "That's one of the major risk factors as well as having very uncontrolled, generalized, tonic-clonic seizures, but it's unexpected and it's unexplained by accident or another cause."

Boyce's grief-stricken family and friends have continued to pay tribute to the late actor since his passing. His father shared a photo taken just hours before his death.

"My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives," the elder Boyce captioned the photo of his son on Instagram. "I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."

The family also thanked friends, family and fans for their support of the newly-created Cameron Boyce Foundation, which according to its website "provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”

Boyce is survived by his parents and his younger sister, Maya.