Cameron Boyce's former co-stars share heartwarming memories of him

Cameron Boyce may be gone, but his co-stars have certainly not forgotten him.

The cast members of the Disney Channel series "Jessie" got together Friday for a virtual reunion, where they shared memories of Boyce, who died July 6, 2019, at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep caused by epilepsy.

"Jessie" stars (l-r) Skai Jackson, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Debby Ryan, Kevin Chamberlin and Cameron Boyce in 2015. Vincent Sandoval / FilmMagic

Debby Ryan, the star of the series, remembered Boyce was a source of comfort to her during her mother Sandy's breast cancer battle.

"During the third season, my mom was battling cancer and we weren’t really vocal about it, so I would, like, go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back and come to work, and sometimes people would be like, ‘Oh, tired, late night?’ like, making jokes, whatever, and I would just be, like, kind of fragile but never shared about it,” said Ryan, 26, during the chat, which was broadcast on The Actors Fund's “Stars in the House” YouTube series.

Though he was several years younger, Boyce always seemed to know when Ryan needed consoling.

Cameron Boyce rose to fame as the star of the Disney Channel series "Jessie" and went on to star in the "Descendants" TV movie franchise. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

“He had this sense and was aware," she said. "I remember he would just pursue to come and give me hugs. I remember one time starting to cry and being like, ‘You are like my younger brother.’ He would sort of have this, like, this maturity and this comforting — and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I will never forget that."

Several cast members marveled over Boyce's singing and dancing talents.

“He could be casually, like, making a sandwich and would just sing and you’d be blown away,” recalled Ryan.

Kevin Chamberlin, who played Bertram Winkle on the series, said, "There was always a surprise when they worked his dancing into the show. He would come with his crew, he had these three guys or four guys, and they would, like, krump and do breakdancing stuff and it was really cool.”

Peyton List, who played Boyce’s older sister on the show, remembered Boyce as being wise beyond his years. "Cameron was just an amazing soul and person. ... He really did impact my life in an insane way. He made me such a better person. He was younger than me and he would teach me something every day."

"He really was an old soul," List added.