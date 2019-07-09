Fans of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce woke up to the news of the 20-year-old's death on Sunday morning — a loss the actor's father now refers to as a "nightmare" that he's unable to wake up from.

Victor Boyce took to Twitter in the wake of his family's grief to speak to his son's fans directly.

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Victor Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he wrote.

There's been an outpouring of messages from fans, friends and co-stars on social media since it was revealed that the "Descendants" star died.

"It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from," Boyce continued. "I can’t thank you guys enough."

The senior Boyce's words are only the second public message from the family following the tragedy. The first came when they officially confirmed the news.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said in a statement via E! News. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the statement went on to say. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

In addition to his father, Cameron is also survived by his mother, Libby, and his sister, Maya.

The young star was born and raised in Los Angeles and began pursuing his on-screen dreams at the age of 9. He already had more than a dozen credits to his name — including a spot in Adam Sandler's 2010 film "Grown Ups" — before landing the role that proved to be his big break on Disney Channel's "Jessie" at the age of 12.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person," a spokesperson for Disney shared in a statement. "Above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend."